Man's body recovered from Fox River in Elgin, police say
ELGIN, Ill. - A man's body was recovered from the Fox River in Elgin early Friday, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Body recovered in Elgin
The backstory:
Elgin police said officers responded at 5:28 a.m. to the 200 block of North Grove Avenue, where they found a man's body partially submerged in the river.
The man has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, police said.
An autopsy has been completed, but the preliminary cause of death remains pending toxicology results, according to authorities.
Officials said toxicology samples were collected and will undergo further testing at a forensic laboratory.
Police urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes while investigators processed the scene.
What's next:
The Kane County Coroner's Office is working with Elgin police to identify the man. The investigation into his death remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Elgin Police Department.