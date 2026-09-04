Man's body recovered from Fox River in Elgin, police say

The Brief A man's body was found partially submerged in the Fox River in Elgin early Friday, prompting a death investigation. The man has not been identified, and the preliminary cause of death is pending toxicology results following an autopsy. Elgin police and the Kane County Coroner's Office are working to identify the man as the investigation continues.



A man's body was recovered from the Fox River in Elgin early Friday, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Body recovered in Elgin

The backstory:

Elgin police said officers responded at 5:28 a.m. to the 200 block of North Grove Avenue, where they found a man's body partially submerged in the river.

The man has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

An autopsy has been completed, but the preliminary cause of death remains pending toxicology results, according to authorities.

Officials said toxicology samples were collected and will undergo further testing at a forensic laboratory.

Police urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes while investigators processed the scene.

What's next:

The Kane County Coroner's Office is working with Elgin police to identify the man. The investigation into his death remains ongoing.