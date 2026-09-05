Crash on Chicago’s NW Side leaves man, 62, dead, 1 other hurt, police say
CHICAGO - A 62-year-old man was killed, and another person was seriously injured in a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a crash, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police said a silver SUV, driven by a man, was traveling northwest on Milwaukee Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a black sedan, driven by the 62-year-old man, that was traveling southeast on the same road.
The driver of the SUV had unknown injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.
The 62-year-old driver had multiple injuries and was also taken to Illinois Masonic, where he died. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the SUV was given a citation.
CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash.