Woodlawn shooting: Woman found dead inside Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a South Side home Monday morning, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said officers responded around 7:25 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue in Woodlawn.
The woman was found unresponsive inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or provided additional details about what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.