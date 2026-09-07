Woodlawn shooting: Woman found dead inside Chicago home, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday. She was discovered inside a residence in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue. Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a South Side home Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 7:25 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue in Woodlawn.

The woman was found unresponsive inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or provided additional details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.