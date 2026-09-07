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Woodlawn shooting: Woman found dead inside Chicago home, police say

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 7, 2026 12:06 PM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 12:06 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday.
    • She was discovered inside a residence in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue.
    • Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a South Side home Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 7:25 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue in Woodlawn.

The woman was found unresponsive inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or provided additional details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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