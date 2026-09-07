Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
Deadly Logan Square shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:59 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Harding Avenue in Logan Square.
Police found a 26-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. Chicago Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.