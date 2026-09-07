Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Logan Square

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the back Sunday in Logan Square. Police found him unresponsive in the 2700 block of North Harding Avenue. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.



A man died after he was shot Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Deadly Logan Square shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:59 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Harding Avenue in Logan Square.

Police found a 26-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. Chicago Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.