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Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Logan Square

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Logan Square
Published September 7, 2026 12:19 PM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 12:19 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was shot in the back Sunday in Logan Square.
    • Police found him unresponsive in the 2700 block of North Harding Avenue.
    • He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Deadly Logan Square shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:59 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Harding Avenue in Logan Square.

Police found a 26-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. Chicago Fire Department crews treated him at the scene before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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