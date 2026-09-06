Matt Suhey, Chicago Bears fullback and 1985 Super Bowl champion, dies at 68

The Brief Matt Suhey, an iconic Chicago Bears fullback who won Super Bowl XX with the team, died on Sunday. He was 68 years old. Suhey played his entire 10-year career with the Bears.



Matt Suhey, an iconic Chicago Bears fullback who won Super Bowl XX with the team, died on Sunday according to multiple reports.

He was 68 years old.

What we know:

Suhey was regarded as one of the greatest Bears to don a jersey for the franchise. However, he did his best work in support of his other teammates.

Suhey played his entire 10-year career with the Bears. He recovered 5,059 career yards from scrimmage, and scored 25 career touchdowns. He scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl XX enroute to the team's first and only Super Bowl title. He retired in 1989.

In those 10 seasons, Suhey never missed a single game.

He did his best work as the lead blocker for legendary running back and Chicago Bears Hall of Fame icon Walter Payton. The two were known as best friends on and off the field.

Suhey assisted plenty of his teammates in the years after his career, too. He presented Bears' legend Jim Covert when Covert was inducted as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class.