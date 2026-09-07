Logan Square SWAT standoff lasts more than 9 hours on Labor Day

The Brief Chicago police and SWAT officers responded to a more than nine-hour standoff in Logan Square on Labor Day after reports of a man with what appeared to be a rifle and a dog. Residents were kept out of their homes for hours as officers surrounded the area, deployed pepper balls and repeatedly warned of an active shooter while some bystanders ignored the police perimeter. Police have not released details about what prompted the standoff.



Labor Day was a chaotic day in Logan Square as Chicago police and SWAT officers responded to a standoff near North Kimball Avenue and West Wrightwood Avenue.

SWAT standoff in Logan Square

The backstory:

The standoff began around noon and lasted for more than 9 hours.

Video obtained by the Citizen App shows police and SWAT officers surrounding a home as officers repeatedly called out for a man named Patrick and his dog, Brinx, to come outside.

A nearby resident told FOX Chicago a neighbor saw a man with a dog and what appeared to be a rifle and called police. The resident said SWAT officers arrived about 30 minutes later.

As the operation continued, residents gathered nearby to watch the response unfold. Police at one point deployed pepper balls.

Residents were unable to get back to their homes for several hours as police continued working at the scene.

Officers also repeatedly ordered people to move back, warning there was an active shooter in the area. Despite those warnings, some people continued crossing the police tape to get a closer look.

At one point, an Uber driver attempted to make a delivery despite the police perimeter and was nearly arrested by officers.

What's next:

Police have not released additional information about what led to the standoff or whether anyone was injured.

By 9 p.m., the scene remained very active as officers continued their response.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.