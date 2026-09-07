Scooter-riding gunman critically wounds man in South Shore, police say
CHICAGO - A 45-year-old man is critically injured after a gunman riding a scooter opened fire Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.
Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened about 2:53 p.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive.
Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect riding a scooter.
The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the man several times, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the suspect's age or a possible motive.
What's next:
Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.