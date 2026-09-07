Scooter-riding gunman critically wounds man in South Shore, police say

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times by a gunman riding a scooter Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. The victim was standing near the sidewalk when the suspect approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 45-year-old man is critically injured after a gunman riding a scooter opened fire Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened about 2:53 p.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by a male suspect riding a scooter.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the man several times, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's age or a possible motive.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.