Joliet man arrested after apartment shooting leaves victim critically injured, police say

The Brief One man critically injured: A 53-year-old man was shot in the abdomen inside a Joliet apartment building Sunday morning and remains in critical but stable condition after seeking help from another tenant. Suspect arrested: Police arrested 35-year-old Antonio Sims, who they said knew the victim and may have been involved in a struggle that led to the shooting. Multiple felony charges: Detectives recovered a stolen 9 mm handgun and suspected cocaine from Sims' apartment, and prosecutors approved several felony weapons and drug charges.



A man was critically injured and another was arrested after a shooting inside a Joliet apartment building Sunday morning, police said.

Arrest made in Joliet shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 8:53 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building in the 300 block of Western Avenue, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a 53-year-old man on the building's first floor with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police provided emergency medical care until the Joliet Fire Department arrived. Investigators said the man had been shot on the building's eighth floor before seeking help from another tenant.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers found 35-year-old Antonio Sims on the building's eighth floor with a laceration to his left hand. Police identified Sims as the shooting suspect, took him into custody and transported him to Silver Cross Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Sims and the victim knew each other, and the shooting may have occurred during a struggle between the two men. Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Pictured is 35-year-old Antonio Sims. (Joliet PD)

Dig deeper:

While searching Sims' apartment, detectives said they recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Aurora, along with suspected cocaine.

After Sims was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Joliet Police Department.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges against Sims:

Armed violence

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

No Firearm Owner's Identification Card

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.