Man dies after jumping from rocks into Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park: officials

The Brief A man died after bystanders pulled him from Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park on Sunday, authorities said. Witnesses told deputies the man had been jumping from shoreline rocks before he was seen floating farther from shore. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, and the man's identity has not been released.



A man died Sunday after bystanders pulled him from Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park, where witnesses said he had been jumping from shoreline rocks into the water.

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

What we know:

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday to Illinois Beach State Park for a possible drowning.

When they arrived, witnesses told deputies that bystanders had pulled a man from the water near the shoreline rocks.

Deputies helped bring the man to shore and began CPR after finding him cold and unresponsive.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said the man had been jumping from the rocks into Lake Michigan for several minutes before they saw him floating farther from shore. Bystanders pulled him from the water and brought him toward the shore as deputies arrived.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released. Authorities also have not said what caused him to go into distress or released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

What's next:

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.