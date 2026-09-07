CTA Red Line trains delayed after fatal medical emergency on South Side tracks, officials say

The Brief CTA says Red Line trains are delayed near the 63rd Street station after a medical emergency on the tracks. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person died at the scene. Train service continues, but riders should expect major delays and congestion while the incident is investigated.



Red Line trains are delayed on Chicago's South Side after a medical emergency on the tracks Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Medical emergency on Red Line

What we know:

The incident occurred near the 63rd Street station, the CTA said, though officials have not released additional details.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the person's identity or said what led to the fatal incident.

What's next:

Red Line service continues, but riders should expect significant delays and crowding. The CTA advises passengers to check its website for the latest service updates.