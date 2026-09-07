Person dies in CTA Red Line incident on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A male died Monday afternoon after jumping from a moving CTA Red Line train, landing on the third rail and being struck by another train near 69th Street, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities have not yet released his identity or age. Red Line service continued with major delays and crowding as police investigated the incident.



A person died Monday afternoon after jumping from a moving CTA Red Line train and being struck by another train on Chicago's South Side, according to Chicago police.

Medical emergency on Red Line

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street.

Chicago police said a male jumped from a moving CTA Red Line train and landed on the third rail, where he became incapacitated.

Police said the male was then struck by an approaching train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the male's identity or age.

What's next:

Red Line service continued Monday, but the CTA warned riders to expect significant delays and crowding. The CTA is advising passengers to check its website for the latest service updates.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.