Chicago crash: Woman remains missing after car carrying 5 plunges into water

The Brief A car crashed into the water early Tuesday near the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue. Three people escaped and were treated at the scene. A man was rescued in serious condition, while the search continues for a woman.



A woman remained missing Tuesday morning after a vehicle carrying five people crashed into the water on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Woman missing after Chicago crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:31 a.m. near the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue in West Pullman.

Police said a Chevy lost control, struck a barrier and fell into the Little Calumet River.

Three people escaped the vehicle and made it safely to land. Chicago Fire Department personnel treated them at the scene.

A marine unit rescued a man from the water. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

As of 7 a.m., the search continued for 26-year-old Ralphelle Howard, who was still missing in the water.

Ralphelle Howard | Provided by family

We spoke with Howard’s mother and sister, who were distraught at the scene.

"We hope she gets found safe and sound," the sister said through tears. "We just hope this rescue team can find my sister and make sure she’s fine. Whatever y’all gotta do, just find my sister."

Her mother added, "I just hope they find my baby, that’s all."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.