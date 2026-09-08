CTA Red Line homicide under investigation after person pushed from moving train, police say

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a homicide after a male was pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train during an altercation Monday afternoon. The victim fell onto the third rail, became incapacitated and was struck by an oncoming train. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, the victim has not been identified and police have not released details about the suspects or what led to the altercation.



A homicide investigation is underway after a male was pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train and struck by another train Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Deadly Red Line train incident

What we know:

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street.

According to Chicago police, three people pushed a male of unknown age from a moving Red Line train during an altercation.

The victim fell onto the third rail and became incapacitated before being struck by an oncoming train, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests or released information about the suspects or what led to the altercation.

The victim's identity and age have not been released.

What's next:

Police have classified the case as a homicide. The investigation remains ongoing.