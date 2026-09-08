Immigration enforcement fears impact Chicago Mexican Independence Day celebrations

The Brief Thousands are expected for the Little Village Mexican Independence Parade Sunday. Organizers say volunteers will monitor the area and alert attendees if ICE agents are spotted. Businesses are hoping the celebration brings an economic boost after being hit during Operation Midway Blitz.



One of the Midwest’s largest Mexican Independence celebrations is returning to Little Village this weekend, with organizers encouraging families to come out despite ongoing concerns about immigration enforcement.

Local perspective:

The Little Village Mexican Independence Parade is set for Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., beginning at the Little Village Arch near 26th Street and Albany Avenue.

Organizers say this year’s theme is "United We Ride, Stronger Than Ever," a message they say reflects the community’s resilience and cultural pride.

But for some families, immigration enforcement remains a concern.

While Operation Midway Blitz officially ended last November, organizers say fear surrounding ICE activity has not gone away.

What they're saying:

The Little Village Community Council says volunteers will be out during the celebration, monitoring the area and alerting people if they see immigration agents.

"Come celebrate with us. This is why we’re here. It’s our independence. We can’t let this administration ruin our celebration. It's a chance to show off our culture, our achievements we have here in the United States. We’re going to have volunteers patrolling the parade just in case any funny thing happens. There are plans that we have to keep everybody safe," Baltazar Enriquez, with Little Village Community Council, said.

Organizers say the celebration is also important for local businesses.

Many businesses in the neighborhood took a hit during Operation Midway Blitz and have yet to fully recover.

The parade is expected to draw thousands of people from across the region, including visitors from Indiana and Milwaukee, and organizers hope the crowd will provide a boost to the local economy.

The parade runs Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., starting at the Little Village Arch at 26th Street and Albany Avenue.