Boy, 16, dies after shooting at Chicago skate park

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the neck Wednesday night in Grant Park’s skate park area. Police rushed him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, as investigators searched the scene and spoke with witnesses. No one is in custody, and Area 3 detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Chicago police.



A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the skate park area of Chicago’s Grant Park.

Skate park shooting

What we know:

Chicago police said officers found the teen just after 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape surrounded the skate park as investigators worked the scene. A bicycle was found on the ground inside the taped-off area, along with a hat and shoes.

People were still at the skate park as detectives canvassed the area and spoke with potential witnesses.

The homicide investigation unfolded just minutes away from Soldier Field, where more than 60,000 soccer fans were gathered for the Chicago Fire's game against Inter Miami.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the victim's identity.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.