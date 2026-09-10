Chicago weather: Humid start gives way to sunny skies

The Brief Chicago starts humid and foggy before clearing to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend stays warm in the 80s, with a better chance for showers and storms early next week.



After yesterday‘s pathetic performance in the rainfall department, we are still left with quite a bit of humidity this morning and some patchy fog. That humidity will be on the way down though today and cloud cover associated with a disturbance bringing rain to central Illinois will gradually thin out.

Skies will become mostly sunny by late afternoon and it will be seasonably warm. Highs will be not far from 80°.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be delightful with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

Over the weekend it will be warm with highs in the 80s both days and a small chance of a shower Saturday night and again at some point Sunday. However, at this point, rainfall looks to be brief and light. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity appears likely early next week.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all feature a chance for thunderstorms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s and then backing off to the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.