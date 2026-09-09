Man killed in Little Calumet River crash identified; woman remains missing

The Brief Trumayne Sanders was killed when the vehicle he was riding in crashed into the Little Calumet River. A 26-year-old woman was still missing Wednesday morning. The vehicle’s driver was cited for failing to reduce speed.



A 24-year-old man killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into the Little Calumet River on Chicago’s South Side has been identified.

Fatal Chicago river crash

What we know:

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the man killed was Trumayne Sanders.

The crash happened around 2:31 a.m. near the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, struck a barrier and went into the river.

Sanders was pulled from the water and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Marine Unit continued searching for 26-year-old Ralphelle Howard, who had not been located as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Ralphelle Howard | Provided by family

The 24-year-old driver was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition with arm and shoulder pain. Police later issued him a citation for failing to reduce speed.

Two other passengers — a 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman — were not injured.

What they're saying:

Howard’s mother and sister spoke with us at the scene.

"We hope she gets found safe and sound," her sister said through tears. "We just hope this rescue team can find my sister and make sure she’s fine. Whatever y’all gotta do, just find my sister."

Her mother added, "I just hope they find my baby, that’s all."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.