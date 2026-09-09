Chicago apartment fire displaces more than a dozen in West Town

The Brief More than a dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out early Wednesday in a West Town apartment building. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was placed under control about an hour later. A neighboring building was also damaged, and the American Red Cross was helping residents.



More than a dozen people were displaced after an apartment building fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, officials said.

West Town apartment building fire

What we know:

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in a three-story apartment building in the 1400 block of West Grand Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said the blaze reached a level requiring additional crews and resources.

The fire was placed under control about an hour after crews arrived. No one was hurt or killed, according to CFD.

The fire also damaged the building next door, displacing some of its residents. More than a dozen people were displaced from the two buildings combined.

What they're saying:

One resident, identified as George, said he lost almost everything, including a refrigerator that had recently been installed.

"I lost a lot of my personal belongings, pictures, clothes, everything," he said. "You name it, I’ve lost, it’s almost all destroyed and ruined."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or provided an estimate of the damage.

What's next:

The American Red Cross was at the scene helping residents find temporary housing and other assistance.