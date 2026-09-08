6-year-old child killed after being struck by school bus in Frankfort, police say

The Brief A 6-year-old child died after being struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort, police said. Witnesses and first responders performed CPR before the child was taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. No one else on the school bus was injured, all passengers were reunited with their families, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 6-year-old child died Tuesday after being struck by a school bus in Frankfort, authorities said.

Child killed in Frankfort school bus crash

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Police said a 6-year-old child was struck by a school bus and suffered critical injuries. The child was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Witnesses and emergency personnel performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before the child was taken to an area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

Several passengers were on the school bus at the time of the crash, but no other injuries were reported. Police said all passengers were safely reunited with their families.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash.

What they're saying:

"This tragic accident has had a profound impact on those involved, their families, and our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this heartbreaking event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, their family, loved ones and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time. We kindly ask the community and media to respect the privacy of those involved and their families, allowing them the time and compassion they need during this period of grief," Frankfort police said in a statement.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department.