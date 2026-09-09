Chicago photographer accused of traveling to meet minor for sex

The Brief Milton Espino-Mejia, 25, faces felony charges including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor. Prosecutors say he traveled from Chicago to Harvard on Sept. 4, picked up the minor and allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse at a public park. A judge ordered Espino-Mejia held in custody pending trial.



A 25-year-old Chicago man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he traveled to Harvard to meet a minor and engaged in sexual intercourse at a public park last week.

What we know:

Milton Espino-Mejia is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, and traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Milton Espino-Mejia

Prosecutors said Espino-Mejia met the minor through his work as a photographer. He allegedly attended a party where he was working before later arranging to meet the minor.

On Sept. 4, Espino-Mejia allegedly traveled from Chicago to pick up the minor. The two then went to a public park in Harvard, where prosecutors say Espino-Mejia engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor.

Harvard police officers encountered Espino-Mejia and the minor at the park, according to prosecutors. During the investigation, Espino-Mejia allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the minor.

What they're saying:

McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese said the case highlights the responsibility adults have when their employment gives them access to minors.

"Adults who gain access to minors through their employment have an absolute responsibility to respect the boundaries the law establishes to protect children," Freese said in a statement. "When you exploit those boundaries for sexual purposes, our office will act aggressively to protect minors and hold you accountable. We’d like to also commend the responding officers from the Harvard Police Department for their vigilance and intervention in this case."

What's next:

Espino-Mejia appeared in court Sept. 5, when a judge ordered him to remain in custody. He is due back in court Oct. 6.