Frankfort girl, 6, identified after being struck and killed by school bus

The Brief Jenna Menias, 6, was struck and killed by a school bus Tuesday in Frankfort. The crash happened in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said no one on the bus was injured, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 6-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a school bus in southwest suburban Frankfort, authorities said.

Fatal Frankfort school bus crash

What we know:

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the girl as Jenna Menias, of Frankfort.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Aberdeen Road, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Police said Menias was struck by a school bus and suffered critical injuries. She was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Witnesses and emergency personnel performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before Menias was taken to Saint James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Several passengers were on the school bus at the time of the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash.

What they're saying:

"This tragic accident has had a profound impact on those involved, their families, and our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this heartbreaking event," Frankfort police said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, their family, loved ones and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time. We kindly ask the community and media to respect the privacy of those involved and their families, allowing them the time and compassion they need during this period of grief."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Frankfort PD.