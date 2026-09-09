Hazel Crest woman charged after Chicago infant killed in Labor Day weekend Dan Ryan crash
HARVEY, Ill. - A 33-year-old Hazel Crest woman faces felony charges after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway killed an infant over the Labor Day weekend, Illinois State Police said.
Fatal Dan Ryan crash
The backstory:
The crash happened around 5:46 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-57 near 147th Street in south suburban Harvey.
Police said Latasha M. Hope was driving a red Ford SUV when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.
Latasha Hope | ISP
Hope, another woman, four toddlers and an infant were taken to an area hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to ISP. The infant later died.
The Cook County medical examiner identified the infant as 6-month-old Dakari Lomax, of Chicago.
ISP said none of the children in the SUV were secured in child safety seats.
Prosecutors approved the following charges against Hope:
- Reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony
- Aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 felony
- Child endangerment resulting in death, a Class 3 felony
Hope was released from the hospital and taken into custody pending her first court appearance, ISP said.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.