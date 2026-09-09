Hazel Crest woman charged after Chicago infant killed in Labor Day weekend Dan Ryan crash

The Brief A Hazel Crest woman was charged with three felonies after a crash killed an infant on I-57 over Labor Day weekend. Illinois State Police said the SUV left the roadway and struck a light pole near 147th Street. Four toddlers and two adults, including the suspect, were hospitalized.



A 33-year-old Hazel Crest woman faces felony charges after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway killed an infant over the Labor Day weekend, Illinois State Police said.

Fatal Dan Ryan crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 5:46 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-57 near 147th Street in south suburban Harvey.

Police said Latasha M. Hope was driving a red Ford SUV when it left the roadway and struck a light pole.

Latasha Hope | ISP

Hope, another woman, four toddlers and an infant were taken to an area hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to ISP. The infant later died.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the infant as 6-month-old Dakari Lomax, of Chicago.

ISP said none of the children in the SUV were secured in child safety seats.

Prosecutors approved the following charges against Hope:

Reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony

Aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 felony

Child endangerment resulting in death, a Class 3 felony

Hope was released from the hospital and taken into custody pending her first court appearance, ISP said.