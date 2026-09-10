Man stabbed in Chicago's Loop; 1 in custody
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing someone during a fight early Thursday morning in Chicago's Loop.
Loop stabbing
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake and Dearborn streets, according to Chicago police.
A 21-year-old man was fighting with another man when the suspect slashed his chest with a "sharp object," police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene and charges are pending.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are leading the investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.