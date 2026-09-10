Man stabbed in Chicago's Loop; 1 in custody

The Brief A 21-year-old man was stabbed during a fight early Thursday morning in Chicago’s Loop. Police said the victim was slashed in the chest and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody, a weapon was recovered, and charges are pending.



A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing someone during a fight early Thursday morning in Chicago's Loop.

Loop stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake and Dearborn streets, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old man was fighting with another man when the suspect slashed his chest with a "sharp object," police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene and charges are pending.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are leading the investigation.