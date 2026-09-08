Chicago weather: Rain and a few storms move in tonight

It was a beautiful Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Chicago's average high for September 8th is 78 degrees, so we were quite a ways above that today.

Looking ahead

Rain moves into the area tonight and Wednesday, and heavy downpours will be possible at times. A few storms could become strong across the far southern sections of the area tomorrow, but the overall severe threat appears quite low. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunshine is expected on Friday with highs once again around 80.

There is a small chance for a shower or storm over the weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.