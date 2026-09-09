Viral video sparks fundraiser for 87-year-old Chicago ice pop vendor

The Brief A man says he spotted the vendor working on a scorching summer day and gave him money so he could go home early. He posted the encounter to TikTok, where the video quickly went viral. The outpouring of support has now sparked a GoFundMe campaign to help the vendor.



An 87-year-old ice pop vendor is getting a helping hand from strangers around the world after a video of him working the streets of Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood went viral.

The backstory:

Braulio has spent decades pushing his ice pop cart through the streets, working to make a living.

Ventura Orozco says he met Braulio by chance and was moved by his determination to keep working at 87.

Orozco posted a video of Braulio on TikTok, where it quickly gained attention. He says thousands of people began reaching out, asking how they could help.

Orozco eventually found Braulio again and told him about the outpouring of support.

"I think I found him. Omg it’s him," Orozco says in the video.

Orozco later announced plans to launch a GoFundMe for Braulio.

What they're saying:

He says people from all backgrounds connected with Braulio because they saw someone who reminded them of a loved one.

"Whatever race you are, it reminds you of your grandfather," Orozco said. "For me, that was the first thing I saw. I saw my grandpa."

The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 — money Orozco says could allow Braulio to put down his cart and retire.