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Viral video sparks fundraiser for 87-year-old Chicago ice pop vendor

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Pilsen
Published September 9, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
Published September 9, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
Viral video helps 87-year-old Pilsen ice pop vendor get closer to retirement
Viral video helps 87-year-old Pilsen ice pop vendor get closer to retirement

Viral video helps 87-year-old Pilsen ice pop vendor get closer to retirement

An 87-year-old ice pop vendor is getting a helping hand from strangers around the world. A video of him working on the street in Pilsen went viral. Now, hundreds of thousands of people are trying to help him retire with dignity. 

The Brief

    • A man says he spotted the vendor working on a scorching summer day and gave him money so he could go home early.
    • He posted the encounter to TikTok, where the video quickly went viral.
    • The outpouring of support has now sparked a GoFundMe campaign to help the vendor.

CHICAGO - An 87-year-old ice pop vendor is getting a helping hand from strangers around the world after a video of him working the streets of Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood went viral.

The backstory:

Braulio has spent decades pushing his ice pop cart through the streets, working to make a living.

Ventura Orozco says he met Braulio by chance and was moved by his determination to keep working at 87.

Orozco posted a video of Braulio on TikTok, where it quickly gained attention. He says thousands of people began reaching out, asking how they could help.

Orozco eventually found Braulio again and told him about the outpouring of support.

"I think I found him. Omg it’s him," Orozco says in the video.

Orozco later announced plans to launch a GoFundMe for Braulio.

What they're saying:

He says people from all backgrounds connected with Braulio because they saw someone who reminded them of a loved one.

"Whatever race you are, it reminds you of your grandfather," Orozco said. "For me, that was the first thing I saw. I saw my grandpa."

The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 — money Orozco says could allow Braulio to put down his cart and retire.

The Source: The information in this report came from an interview with Ventura Orozco, his viral TikTok video featuring 87-year-old ice pop vendor Braulio, and information about the GoFundMe fundraiser launched to support Braulio.

PilsenNews