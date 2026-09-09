Officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines leaves one person hospitalized, police say

The Brief Officer-involved shooting: A male resident was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting while Des Plaines police responded to a domestic disturbance just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Touhy Avenue. Road closures: Touhy Avenue was closed between Des Plaines River Road and Scott Street as police investigated, and motorists were urged to use alternate routes. Investigation ongoing: Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, the resident's identity or age, or whether any officers were injured. The Major Case Assistance Team is conducting an independent review.



An officer-involved shooting during a response to a domestic disturbance left a male resident hospitalized Wednesday afternoon in Des Plaines, police said.

Officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines

What we know:

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Touhy Avenue.

According to Des Plaines police, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the area. During the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred involving a male resident.

The resident was injured in the shooting and transported to an area hospital. Police have not released the resident's condition.

The shooting prompted the closure of Touhy Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and Scott Street. Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers investigated.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, the resident's age or identity, or whether any officers were injured.

What's next:

The Major Case Assistance Team is investigating the shooting and will conduct an independent review, police said.

FOX Chicago will update this story as more information becomes available.