Lake Forest police officer medically evacuated to Chicago after fall in Nicaragua, community rallies to help

The Brief Lake Forest Police Officer Filip Czarnecki suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling while visiting family in Nicaragua. Donors raised nearly $200,000 in five days to help cover medical expenses and a specialized air ambulance to bring Czarnecki back to Chicago. Upon arrival, Czarnecki was transferred to Northwestern, where he is receiving specialized care as his recovery continues.



The community is rallying around Lake Forest Police Officer Filip Czarnecki, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a tragic fall while on vacation thousands of miles from home.

Bringing him back to Chicago for specialized care would take a massive, coordinated effort. Less than one week after putting out a call for help, an outpouring of support helped make it possible.

Czarnecki was medically evacuated from Nicaragua to Chicago Tuesday evening.

Lake Forest police officer medically evacuated

The backstory:

Lake Forest Police Officer Filip Czarnecki has spent his career showing up for others. Now, his community is answering the call for him.

While on vacation visiting family in Central America last week, Czarnecki fell and hit his head — a devastating accident that sent him to the hospital in León, Nicaragua.

There, he was being treated in the ICU, where he remained in a coma and on a ventilator, as his family faced the obstacle of getting him home for the advanced care he needed.

In just five days since loved ones launched a GoFundMe account, donors stepped up to raise nearly $200,000.

The money, organizers say, was necessary to help cover medical expenses and a costly, specialized, fixed-wing air ambulance transport back to the United States.

Dig deeper:

Congressman Brad Schneider also played a role in Officer Czarnecki's return home, working with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua.

"Before I heard about it, my office heard about it, and this is important for people to understand — we're here to help," said Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois. "By the time they got to me, things were already in process and it was, 'We're having trouble getting the necessary paperwork.' I called the chief of police to check in and get the details and while talking to him, actually right before talking to him, they cleared the obstacles and Filip was scheduled to come home the next day."

On Tuesday evening, after an hours-long journey, Czarnecki made it home safely and was transferred to Northwestern Medicine. The effort, however, didn't end when his flight touched down.

"I spoke to Filip's wife, and she was talking about how the family all came together and did what they had to do necessary. And then on the way home, once the flight was secured, the folks at Northwestern jumped in and made sure that they were going to be ready to do what they needed to do to help hopefully get him on the road to recovery," Schneider said.

His family says the move back to Chicago gives him access to neurological specialists, better scans, and more advanced treatment for his traumatic brain injury.

"I think there are a lot of layers to this, which should make everyone feel good about the communities we live in," Schneider said.

Czarnecki is a four-year veteran of the Lake Forest Police Department and grew up in Chicago, attending Lane Tech High School.

What they're saying:

The Lake Forest Police Department tells FOX Chicago, "the response from residents, businesses, community organizations, and so many others has been nothing short of extraordinary."

A spokesperson for the department added: "We will continue to keep Filip and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he begins the next phase of his care here at home."

Czarnecki's family shared the following statement with donors and supporters:

"We will never find the words to thank everyone who made this possible. The generosity of Fil's community and strangers alike helped secure his medical evacuation, bring him back to the people who love him, and allow him to receive the medical care he desperately needs. This is a major victory and an incredible step forward.

"The road ahead is unknown, and Fil's recovery is only beginning, but today we are choosing to celebrate this moment. We are holding on to today's win while looking ahead to everything still to come."

What's next:

Czarnecki will continue to receive critical care from the medical team at Northwestern as he and his family work toward his recovery.



Schneider also encouraged Americans traveling abroad to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP. The free service allows travelers to register their destination and travel dates, receive safety and emergency alerts, and makes it easier for U.S. embassies and consulates to contact them or their emergency contacts during a crisis.