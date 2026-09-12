Chicago crime: Girl, 15, charged with murder for pushing man off moving CTA train, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder for allegedly pushing a man off a moving CTA train this week. The 29-year-old man touched the third rail due to the fall and died.



A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder for allegedly pushing a man from a moving CTA Red Line train on Chicago’s South Side last Monday.

What we know:

The teen is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, mob action, and aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police have not identified the suspect because she is underage.

They allege she was the person who pushed the 29-year-old victim from the train in the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street on Sept. 7. He landed on the third rail and died.

The suspect was then arrested on Friday.

What's next:

She is expected to appear in juvenile court for a detention hearing on Saturday.