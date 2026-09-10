Elgin man sentenced to 65 years for murder of pregnant ex-wife

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The Brief An Elgin man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing his pregnant former wife, Dreanna Booker, in 2024. Pierre J. French pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after prosecutors said he stabbed Booker multiple times during an argument. Booker’s unborn child also died, and French must serve the full sentence under Illinois law.



An Elgin man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the 2024 stabbing death of his pregnant former wife.

Pierre J. French, 38, was sentenced to 65 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first-degree murder. French pleaded guilty to the Class M felony on May 13.

Elgin man sentenced for killing pregnant wife

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, French and Dreanna Booker, 33, of Elgin, were living separately after Booker filed for divorce about six months before the killing. French was aware Booker was pregnant.

On Dec. 6, 2024, at about 11 p.m., Booker gave French a ride to his residence. The two began arguing about Booker being in another relationship, prosecutors said.

During the argument, French pulled out a large kitchen knife and stabbed Booker several times throughout her body, according to the facts presented in court by prosecutors.

French then fled in Booker’s blue GMC SUV and went to the home of Booker’s boyfriend, whom prosecutors said he also intended to stab. When no one answered the door, French rammed the SUV into the boyfriend’s parked car and drove away.

Elgin police were dispatched to the hit-and-run scene and attempted to stop the SUV. French refused to yield, and officers eventually ended the pursuit.

Police identified French as the driver and ran the SUV’s license plates, prompting officers to respond to Booker’s address.

While officers were heading to the home, the Elgin Police Department received a 911 call from French. He told police he had stabbed Booker during an argument at his residence.

Officers immediately went to French’s home and forced entry. Inside, they found Booker dead in the kitchen.

French was later found in the blue GMC and taken into custody. Police found a large knife covered in blood on the passenger side of the vehicle. French admitted to officers that it was the weapon he used to kill Booker, prosecutors said.

An autopsy confirmed Booker died from multiple stab wounds. The unborn child she was carrying also died as a result of French’s actions, prosecutors said.

Under Illinois law, French must serve the full 65-year sentence. He receives credit for 641 days he has already served in the Kane County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Instead of handling his problems and circumstances like an adult, this defendant chose violence," Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser said in a statement. She said French’s actions took a mother from her six children and ended the life of Booker’s unborn child.