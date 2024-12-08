Elgin man charged with murder in Dec. 7 stabbing death
ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a deadly stabbing on Saturday.
Pierre J. French, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Dreanna Booker multiple times with a knife Dec. 7.
"French intended to kill her and knew his actions created a strong probability of her death," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser said.
Elgin police responded to the call around 1 a.m. Dec. 7 to the 700 block of Bluff City Blvd, where they found Booker dead from multiple stab wounds.
French was arrested shortly after and is being held at the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Kane County Judicial Center.