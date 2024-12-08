Elgin man charged with murder in Dec. 7 stabbing death

The Brief A 36-year-old Elgin man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dreanna Booker on Dec. 7. Police found Booker deceased with multiple stab wounds after responding to a call early Saturday morning on the 700 block of Bluff City Blvd. The suspect is being held in Kane County Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 18.



An Elgin man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a deadly stabbing on Saturday.

Pierre J. French, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Dreanna Booker multiple times with a knife Dec. 7.

"French intended to kill her and knew his actions created a strong probability of her death," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser said.

Elgin police responded to the call around 1 a.m. Dec. 7 to the 700 block of Bluff City Blvd, where they found Booker dead from multiple stab wounds.

French was arrested shortly after and is being held at the Kane County Jail while his case is pending.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Kane County Judicial Center.