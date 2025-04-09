Man killed, woman hospitalized after shooting near West Side church: police

The Brief A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting outside Chance Ministry on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon. The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were shot by a suspect who exited a gray vehicle in the 300 block of N. Cicero. The man died at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the woman is in fair condition; no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting outside a church on Chicago's West Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N Cicero, outside of Chance Ministry.

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were on the sidewalk when a gray vehicle pulled up beside them. Chicago police said someone got out of the vehicle and fired shots at both victims.

The man was shot multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The woman was shot in the left leg and buttocks. She was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in fair condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.