Man shot, crashes car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 56-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
What we know:
The man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street around 3:50 a.m. when two male offenders approached, one of whom was armed with a handgun. Police said one shot was fired, striking the victim in the neck.
After being shot, the victim attempted to drive away but crashed into a light pole. Emergency crews arrived and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled the scene and remain at large. No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.