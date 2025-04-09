Man shot, crashes car on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 56-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the neck while sitting in a vehicle early Wednesday in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood. He crashed into a light pole while trying to flee, and the suspects remain at large.



A 56-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

The man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street around 3:50 a.m. when two male offenders approached, one of whom was armed with a handgun. Police said one shot was fired, striking the victim in the neck.

After being shot, the victim attempted to drive away but crashed into a light pole. Emergency crews arrived and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene and remain at large. No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.