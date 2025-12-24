Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Trio sought after CTA knifepoint robbery, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 24, 2025 11:14am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint on a CTA train.
    • The incident happened Monday afternoon in the Gold Coast area.
    • Police are asking the public to help identify three suspects.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train in the Gold Coast area.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:27 p.m. Monday near the 800 block of North State Street.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint while on a CTA train. Surveillance images released by police show three suspects walking through a CTA station.

Three suspects in CTA armed robbery | CPD

The suspects are described as:

  • A Black female wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and white gym shoes.
  • A Black female wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and white-and-gray gym shoes.
  • A Black female with a nose ring wearing a black jacket and light blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing report number JJ531250.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

