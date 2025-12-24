Chicago crime: Trio sought after CTA knifepoint robbery, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train in the Gold Coast area.
What we know:
The incident happened around 3:27 p.m. Monday near the 800 block of North State Street.
Police said a 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint while on a CTA train. Surveillance images released by police show three suspects walking through a CTA station.
Three suspects in CTA armed robbery | CPD
The suspects are described as:
- A Black female wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and white gym shoes.
- A Black female wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and white-and-gray gym shoes.
- A Black female with a nose ring wearing a black jacket and light blue jeans.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing report number JJ531250.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.