Chicago crime: Trio sought after CTA knifepoint robbery, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train in the Gold Coast area.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:27 p.m. Monday near the 800 block of North State Street.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint while on a CTA train. Surveillance images released by police show three suspects walking through a CTA station.

Three suspects in CTA armed robbery | CPD

The suspects are described as:

A Black female wearing a black jacket, pink pants, and white gym shoes.

A Black female wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and white-and-gray gym shoes.

A Black female with a nose ring wearing a black jacket and light blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing report number JJ531250.