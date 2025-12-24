Chicago man arrested minutes after stabbing in alleged hate crime
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested late Monday after police say he stabbed another man in an attack being investigated as a hate crime.
What we know:
Timothy House, 33, was taken into custody around 10:32 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.
Timothy House | CPD
He was identified as a suspect in the stabbing of a 55-year-old man less than a half hour earlier in the nearby 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue.
The victim suffered serious injuries, police said.
House faces three felony charges: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, and a hate crime.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared details about what led up to the stabbing.
What's next:
House is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.