Chicago man arrested minutes after stabbing in alleged hate crime

A Chicago man was arrested late Monday after police say he stabbed another man in an attack being investigated as a hate crime.

What we know:

Timothy House, 33, was taken into custody around 10:32 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Timothy House | CPD

He was identified as a suspect in the stabbing of a 55-year-old man less than a half hour earlier in the nearby 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue.

The victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

House faces three felony charges: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, and a hate crime.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

House is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.