Meet the company behind the viral cheese grater hats

You may have seen D.J. Moore wear it after the Bears beat the Packers on Saturday. It's called a cheese greater head. It was just meant to make fun of the Packers and the cheese heads you see many other fans wearing.

Saturday's win has really been a game-changer for the company behind greater head.

The catch that won the game in overtime. DJ Moore gets one of the game balls after the Bears beat the Packers Saturday, a defining moment for his career and arguably for a little company out of Houston, Texas.

Meet Manuel Rojas, one of the owners of Foam Party Hats.

"These are our famous cheese graters," Rojas said. "We have been selling these like hotcakes for the past couple days."

Since the win over the Packers, Rojas has sold around 4,500 cheese grater heads. Rojas said this time of year is usually slow, but he woke up Sunday morning to several calls and emails from people all across Chicagoland, wanting to get a cheese grater head after seeing Moore and then Caleb Williams wearing one.

Foam Party Hats has hundreds of different products and, at one time, used to make a cheese head.

"We end up getting a cease and desist letter from the Green Bay Packers," Rojas explained.

But that setback turned into a better opportunity.

"So as a payback, we came up with this sign of, you know, making our own cheese grater hats. And, well, this is like the best revenge that we could ever have," Rojas said.

A win for the Bears and a win for Rojas.

"We say here is a Christmas miracle," he said.