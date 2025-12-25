Portillo’s partners with Bears wide receiver DJ Moore on limited-time meal

The Brief Portillo’s has launched a limited-time DJ Moore Meal in partnership with the Bears wide receiver. The meal features an Italian beef sandwich, fries with cheese sauce, and a Coke. Portillo’s will also introduce a new "Comeback Sauce" in January.



Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is partnering with Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore on a new limited-time meal celebrating one of the team’s most memorable moments of the season.

What we know:

The collaboration follows Moore’s record-setting, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, a play that capped one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent Bears history.

The DJ Moore Meal brings together several of Portillo’s signature items, including an Italian beef sandwich topped with sweet and hot peppers and shredded cheddar cheese, along with small fries served with cheese sauce and a small Coke.

Available at all Portillo’s restaurants and exclusively for delivery via Uber Eats, the DJ Moore meal features the all-star’s favorite eats. (Provided by Portillo's)

New sauce launches in January

What's next:

In addition to the DJ Moore Meal, Portillo’s is introducing a new dipping option tied to the Bears’ success this season. The Comeback Sauce, set to launch in January, is described as a creamy, tangy sauce featuring black pepper, garlic, and paprika.

Members of the Portillo’s Perks loyalty program will be eligible to receive a free "Comeback Sauce" with any purchase at participating Illinois locations starting Jan. 5, while supplies last. The sauce is expected to roll out nationwide later in January.

Portillo’s and DJ Moore team up to give Chicago football fans the Ultimate Victory Meal. (Provided by Portillo's)

What they're saying:

Denise Lauer, chief marketing officer at Portillo’s, said the partnership reflects the shared pride between the brand and Chicago football fans following the team’s comeback-filled season.

"Just like Chicago's football team showed us this season, the best comebacks happen when you combine passion, grit, and the right fuel," Lauer said. "Chicago football fans – and ours – deserve a delicious made-to-order meal that celebrates both his incredible performance and our shared pride for greatness. The DJ Moore meal isn't just about great food, it’s about capturing the winning spirit that makes this city special."

Where and how to order

What you can do:

The DJ Moore Meal is now available at all Portillo’s locations. Customers can order the meal through in-store kiosks, the Portillo’s app or website for pickup, and through Uber Eats for delivery.

More information about the DJ Moore Meal and "Comeback Sauce" is available at Portillos.com.