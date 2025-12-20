Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from Week 16

By
Published  December 20, 2025 1:35pm CST
Bears
It doesn't get any bigger than this.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers. Round 2. Winner most likely takes the NFC North, and has an inside track to a playoff berth.

Follow along for live updates and scoring plays from the Bears' high-stakes Saturday primetime game against the Green Bay Packers.

Pregame

With hours until kickoff, the energy is palpable in Chicago. The Bears are playing their biggest game since 2018.

Reinforcements coming

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are going to activate linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for today's game vs. the Packers. 

Running back D'Andre Swift, who was questionable heading into Saturday's game, will play, too, Fowler reports.

The Bears play their biggest game this decade tonight. Cassie Carlson gives her Bear Necessities on the game that could decide the NFC North.

