Chicago woman arrested minutes after South Side stabbing

The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago woman was arrested less than 30 minutes after a stabbing on Saturday. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was seriously injured. The suspect faces multiple felony charges and has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.



A Chicago woman was arrested minutes after allegedly stabbing another woman on the South Side over the weekend.

What we know:

Police said Doniece Bell, 25, was arrested on Saturday in the 9200 block of South Burnside Avenue.

Doniece Bell

She was identified as the person who, less than 30 minutes earlier, allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 34-year-old woman in the 300 block of East 95th Street.

Bell faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, several counts of aggravated battery, and burglary.

What we don't know:

Details of the violent encounter remain unclear.

What's next:

Bell is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.