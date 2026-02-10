Family plans to sue Valparaiso Community Schools over football injuries

The Brief A Valparaiso family plans to sue a local school district, alleging their freshman son was not properly treated after suffering a broken wrist and concussion during football practice. The father says coaches failed to report a head injury, did not contact him and did not know where his son was after practice. The school district disputes the claims, saying no injury was observed during practice and staff acted promptly once notified.



A Valparaiso family is preparing to sue a local school district, alleging it failed to properly treat their son after he was injured during football practice.

Medical records the family shared with FOX Chicago show the student suffered a broken wrist and a concussion.

What we know:

The student is a freshman at Valparaiso High School. His right wrist is in a cast, and his family says the concussion is severe enough to cause balance problems and vision issues.

The family also says they have received death threats following the incident.

Jason Solomon said the school was negligent after his son broke his wrist and hit his head on the fieldhouse floor during a football drill. Solomon said the head injury was later diagnosed as a concussion.

Solomon said no one from the school contacted him the night of the injury. He said he learned something was wrong only after his son texted him saying he did not feel well.

"He looked completely just out of it," said Solomon.

Solomon confronted coaches that night and was told his son would be fine and that the injury was limited to a sprained wrist. He said no one mentioned a possible head injury.

He also said neither football coaches nor training staff knew where his son was after practice. Solomon said he searched the school and found his son alone in a gym.

"I finally got him into the car and as I was pulling out, he just went forward. His neck went forward, his eyes, he was having a hard time keeping his eyes open. So I'm holding onto the steering wheel, and I'm holding him, and I'm like ‘buddy please stay up… keep your eyes open,’" Solomon said. "He goes, ‘Dad, I’m not well. I don't feel well.' I said, ‘Buddy, we’re getting to the emergency room.'"

What's next:

Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall disputed many of Solomon’s claims. He declined an on-camera interview, but sent a statement to Fox Chicago saying in part,

"Valparaiso Community Schools takes all concerns involving student health and safety seriously. School administrators have been in contact with the father regarding the transition back to school and other educational options available to the student as per their request. Any other information regarding student discipline cannot be disclosed as a matter of student privacy."

McCall also said no one reported or observed an injury during practice, and the coach found out only after practice ended. He also said the coach took action immediately and contacted the on-site athletic trainer.

McCall added, "The father was advised at that time to obtain further medical evaluation as a precaution."

The superintendent said these steps were consistent with district policies and safety protocols.

The lawsuit against Valparaiso Community Schools has not yet been finalized.