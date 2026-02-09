Wisconsin woman charged with murder in Oak Brook Terrace shooting

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teenager has been charged with murder in a January shooting in Oak Brook Terrace. She was arrested in Wisconsin and is awaiting extradition. Prosecutors say the investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.



A Wisconsin woman was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last month in Oak Brook Terrace.

What we know:

Akrystal Woods, 19, was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Obaidulla F. Shareef on Feb. 4 in Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois.

Woods will be returned to Illinois to face prosecution.

"Fleeing to another state does not take a defendant out of the reach of law enforcement," Berlin said. "Thanks to the truly outstanding work of the Oak Brook Terrace Police Department in coordination with DuPage MERIT and the Milwaukee Police Department, Ms. Woods was quickly identified and taken into custody and will be returned to DuPage County where she will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Berlin credited investigators from the Oak Brook Terrace Police Department, DuPage MERIT and the Milwaukee Police Department for quickly identifying and locating the suspect.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about Shareef's age, relationship to Woods or circumstances of the shootings.

What's next:

Wood is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.