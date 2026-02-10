Cook County Assessor primary debate: Submit your questions for candidates

Incumbent Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi is facing a challenge in this spring's primary election from Pat Hynes.

Kaegi has served as the Cook County assessor since being elected in 2018, and Hynes has served as the Lyons Township assessor since 2021.

The two are slated to join Fox Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 18, for a live debate about the major issues concerning the office.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi is facing a primary challenge from Pat Hynes, the Lyons Township Assessor, in the 2026 election. (Photos provided)

Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the state.

The assessor's office is charged with calculating the "fair market value" for properties in the county, which is key to determining how much property taxes the owner pays each year. Property tax revenue funds local governments, school districts, libraries, park districts, and other bodies.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. and viewers can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.

Viewers can have their voices heard and help shape the conversation by submitting questions to ask the candidates. Select questions may be answered live on air during the debate.

Submit your questions to Parisonpolitics@fox.com.