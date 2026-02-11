Love letters from prominent Chinatown couple on display at Chinese American Museum

The Brief More than 300 love letters exchanged in the 1960s between Bernie and Albert Wong are now on display at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago in an exhibit titled "All My Love." The letters reveal the early romance of the prominent Chinatown couple, who later became respected community leaders. The exhibit opens for Valentine’s Day, offering a rare look at love and immigration experiences within an older Chinese American generation.



More than 300 love letters exchanged in the 1960s between longtime Chinatown leaders Bernie and Albert Wong are now on display at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago in an exhibit titled "All My Love."

What we know:

Bernie and Albert Wong were married more than 50 years. They were professionals, recognized as leaders in Chinatown. But they were young once, and wrote passionate love letters that are now on display.

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago named the collection, "All My Love," because that's how Bernie and Albert Wong signed their love letters.

They were college students in the 1960s, corresponding over the miles that separated them. They shared a longing and both wanted to serve their community.

Bernie started the Chinese American Service League, the Midwest's largest social service agency.

Albert was an educator and businessman.

They are well known in Chicago.

But what wasn't known is how their young love developed over the course of 300 letters donated to the museum after their death.

Their daughter, Jacinta Wong, read the letters for the first time Wednesday night, as the exhibit was being put together.

"They were in mom’s closet. She would pull them out when she was ill, she was going through her cancer treatment. I’ve never read them before," Wong said. "I think it’s important to get an idea of what immigration and how love looked at the time. They always were very, a staunch couple, but the romantic side of it doesn’t relate to you when you’re their child."

The letters are rare and revealing because older Chinese generations typically do not speak of romantic love.

Bernie and Albert Wong let their love spill into their service to the community.

The exhibit opens this weekend at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago for Valentine's Day.