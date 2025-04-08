Some DePaul University scholarships are discriminatory, anti-affirmative action group says

The Brief An anti-affirmative action group alleged that six scholarships at DePaul University violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The group claimed the scholarship application requirements discriminated against students based on sex and race.



An anti-affirmative action group filed a federal civil rights complaint against DePaul University on Tuesday, alleging that six of the school’s scholarships discriminated against applicants based on race and sex.

The Equal Protection Project, a nonprofit based in Rhode Island, alleged that six scholarships listed on DePaul’s website, which students could apply for during the 2024-2025 school year, violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

What we know:

The group argued that the scholarships were discriminatory because they gave preference to or would be awarded to students based on their sex or race.

One scholarship gave preference, but was not limited to African American students. The complaint argued that the preference violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of race, skin color, or national origin.

Five other scholarships listed on DePaul’s website were meant to be awarded to or give preference to a female student. The complaint argued that such provisions violate Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of sex.

While DePaul University is a private institution, it receives federal funding which means it is subject to the Civil Rights Act.

The complaint cited the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that banned affirmative action in college admissions and an Office of Civil Rights guidance letter, which said the ruling applied more broadly, including to financial aid and scholarships.

It then requested the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to open an investigation into DePaul.

A spokesperson for DePaul University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What they're saying:

William A. Jacobson, founder of the Equal Protection Project, argued in a lengthy statement that DePaul's practices violated the law.

"Racial, ethnic, and sex discrimination is wrong and unlawful no matter which race, ethnicity, or sex is targeted or benefits," he said. "All applicants are entitled to equal treatment without regard to race, color, national origin, or sex."

Jacobson added, "DePaul should know better than to run scholarships that exclude students based on race, color, national origin, or sex. Where were the administrators and staff whose jobs supposedly are devoted to preventing discrimination? Why was there no intervention to uphold the legally required equal access to education?"