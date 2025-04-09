Indiana measles cases: Five more people diagnosed

The Brief Five additional measles cases have been confirmed in Allen County, all connected to an earlier case. Four minors were unvaccinated; the vaccination status of the two adults is unknown. Health officials say the risk to the general public is low, but are continuing contact tracing.



Five new cases of measles have been confirmed in Allen County, bringing Indiana’s total for 2025 to six.

What we know:

The Indiana Department of Health reported five additional measles cases—three minors and two adults—in Allen County. These new cases are linked to the initial case identified earlier this week. All individuals are reportedly recovering well.

Four of the minors were unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the two adults is unclear. State and local health officials are continuing to investigate the cases and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

There are currently no known links between these cases and measles outbreaks in other states. Officials emphasized that the risk to the general public remains low.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear how the initial case was exposed to the virus.

What you can do:

Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles. Children typically receive the vaccine at 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years, but it can be given to babies as young as six months in certain situations.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash should stay home and call their healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or hospital.

Tiny white spots, known as Koplik spots, may also develop inside the mouth.

Dig deeper:

Allen County is the largest county in Indiana and encompasses Fort Wayne.

These are the first confirmed cases of measles in Indiana since early 2024, when a case was reported in Lake County.

Though measles can spread easily through airborne droplets that remain infectious for up to two hours, even a single case is treated as an outbreak.