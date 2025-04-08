Indiana reports first measles case of 2025

The Brief Indiana health officials have confirmed the state’s first measles case of 2025 in an unvaccinated child from Allen County. The patient is recovering, and public health officials are working to prevent further spread. While the risk to the public is low, measles is highly contagious, and residents are urged to check their vaccination status.



Indiana health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of measles this year in an unvaccinated child in Allen County.

First Indiana measles case of 2025

What we know:

The patient is recovering and in stable condition. No other information about the child has been released in order to protect their privacy.

State and local public health officials are working together to investigate the case and identify any potential additional infections. Allen County is the largest county in Indiana and encompasses Fort Wayne.

This is the first confirmed case of measles in Indiana since early 2024, when a case was reported in Lake County. While the risk to the public remains low, health officials warn that measles is highly contagious.

By the numbers:

Because measles can spread easily through airborne droplets that remain infectious for up to two hours, even a single case is treated as an outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 607 cases have been reported this year across 22 jurisdictions nationwide as of April 3.

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is highly effective. More than 93 percent of people gain immunity after one dose, and more than 97 percent are protected after two doses. The vaccine is typically administered to children at 12–15 months and again at 4–6 years of age. Infants as young as 6 months can be vaccinated if they are at increased risk.

Measles symptoms

Dig deeper:

Measles symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. A rash typically appears a few days later, starting at the hairline and spreading down the body. Tiny white spots, known as Koplik spots, may also develop inside the mouth.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home and contact their healthcare provider before going to a clinic or hospital. People who are ill should avoid contact with unvaccinated individuals, especially infants, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination records and speak with their healthcare providers to ensure their immunizations are current.