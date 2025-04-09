‘The Breakfast Club’ cast is reuniting for first and only time—right here in Chicago

The Brief All five main cast members of The Breakfast Club will reunite at C2E2 in Chicago this April. It marks the first and only full cast reunion to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Emilio Estévez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson are all scheduled to appear.



The full cast of The Breakfast Club is getting back together—for the first and only time—and it’s happening in Chicago this weekend.

What we know:

C2E2, the annual pop culture convention, announced that Emilio Estévez will join fellow castmates Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson for a special 40th anniversary reunion of the 1985 teen classic.

Estévez is scheduled to appear on all three days of the convention.

Ringwald, Hall and Nelson will also be there throughout the weekend, while Sheedy is set to appear Saturday and Sunday.

The cast reunion marks a rare and likely final chance for fans to see the entire group together in one place.

What's next:

C2E2 runs from April 11 until April 13.

Tickets are available at C2E225.com/BuyTickets.