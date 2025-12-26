Aurora police investigate Christmas Day shooting that injured three women

The Brief Aurora police responded to a shooting around 8:08 p.m. on Christmas Day in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue, where three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, were found with gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department or submit anonymous tips to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, which is offering rewards of up to $5,000.



Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that left three women injured on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue around 8:08 p.m. There, they found three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.