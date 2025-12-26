Expand / Collapse search

Aurora police investigate Christmas Day shooting that injured three women

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 26, 2025 2:42pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Aurora police responded to a shooting around 8:08 p.m. on Christmas Day in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue, where three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, were found with gunshot wounds.
    • All three victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department or submit anonymous tips to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, which is offering rewards of up to $5,000.

AURORA, Ill. - Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that left three women injured on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue around 8:08 p.m. There, they found three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135

Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives. 

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Aurora Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAuroraNews