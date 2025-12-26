Aurora police investigate Christmas Day shooting that injured three women
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that left three women injured on Christmas Day.
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue around 8:08 p.m. There, they found three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135.
Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Aurora Police Department.