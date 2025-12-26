TikTok creator charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Zion: police

The Brief Zion police arrested Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, 43, in connection with a Nov. 3 crash that killed pedestrian Darren Lucas, 59; investigators allege she was live-streaming on TikTok at the time. She is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of an electronic communication device following the crash at Sheridan Road and 33rd Street, where surveillance video showed the traffic light was red. McCarty-Wroten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued, and her next court date has not yet been scheduled.



TikTok creator was arrested and charged after a deadly crash in November, according to Zion Police.

What we know:

Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, 43, of Zion, was arrested on Tuesday for her involvement in a crash that killed Darren Lucas, 59, on Nov. 3. It was alleged that McCarty-Wroten was live-streaming herself on TikTok at the time of the crash.

McCarty-Wroten has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of an electronic communication device.

The backstory:

Around 5:46 p.m., Zion Police and Fire Department responded to the intersection of Sheridan Road and 33rd Street due to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, later identified as Lucas, was seriously injured and taken to Vista Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as McCarty-Wroten, remained on the scene and cooperated with police. An 8-year-old was also in the car with McCarty-Wroten at the time of the crash. McCarty-Wroten and the minor were not injured.

An investigation revealed that Lucas had just finished his shift at a nearby grocery store and was walking to his home in Beach Park. He attempted to cross from the east to the west side of Sheridan Road when he was hit by a southbound car. Witnesses stopped to assist and call police.

McCarty-Wroten told police she believed she had a green light when she went through the intersection and didn't see Lucas.

Video surveillance showed the traffic light was red.

What's next:

Days following the crash, multiple members of the public reached out to investigators to inform them of the TikTok video that allegedly showed McCarty-Wroten live-streaming herself during the incident. McCarty-Wroten later surrendered her phone and forensic analysis confirmed the video was recorded at the time and date of the crash.

After a warrant for McCarty-Wroten's arrest was signed, investigators reached out to her attorney to seek a voluntary surrender, but the attorney said she would surrender within a week's time.

Within an hour of the warrant being signed, McCarty-Wroten was caught leaving her home with several packed bags. Investigators stopped her and arrested her.

McCarty-Wroten's next court appearance has not been scheduled.