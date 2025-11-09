Zion Police investigate fatal crash possibly linked to TikTok livestream

The Brief A 59-year-old man, Darren Lucas, was killed in a crash at Sheridan Road and 33rd Street in Zion on Nov. 3, according to police. Investigators said a 2015 Ford Edge driven by a 43-year-old Zion woman struck Lucas. The driver stayed at the scene, called 911, and cooperated with police. Zion police are reviewing a social media livestream video allegedly connected to the incident, in which a TikTok user appeared to react in real time, saying, "I just hit somebody."



What we know:

Zion Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan Road and 33rd Street. An initial report revealed a 2015 Ford Edge struck Darren Lucas, 59, at the intersection.

Lucas was transported to Vista East Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old Zion woman, remained at the scene, called 911, and spoke with investigators.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to assist investigators from the Zion Police Department with conducting the crash reconstruction and investigation.

Zion Police were made aware of a social media video related to this incident.

In the video, TikTok content creator Tea_Tyme_3 seemed to be livestreaming when she screamed and said "I just hit somebody." The police are still trying to verify the video.