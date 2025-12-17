Expand / Collapse search

When is Hello Kitty Night for the Chicago Bulls? Here’s what we know

Published  December 17, 2025 8:44am CST
    • The Chicago Bulls will host Hello Kitty Night on Sunday, April 5, 2026.
    • Tickets must be purchased through the special ticket offer. 
    • The package includes a Hello Kitty plush and bag.

CHICAGO - Hello Kitty fans, get ready – she’s making a stop at United Center next spring. 

What we know:

The Chicago Bulls will host Hello Kitty Night on Sunday, April 5, 2026, when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns at 2:30 p.m.

Fans interested in the themed night can purchase tickets through the Bulls’ Hello Kitty Special Ticket Offer

The package includes a game ticket along with a co-branded Chicago Bulls and Hello Kitty bag and plush keychain. 

The offer is available exclusively through the Bulls and must be purchased via bulls.com/specialtickets. Tickets bought through third-party sites will not include the promotional items. 

What's next:

Other special ticket offers include Star Wars Night, St. Patrick’s Day, Nurse Appreciation Night, Big Ten Night and multiple heritage celebrations. 

More information can be found online

The Source: This article contains information from the Chicago Bulls PR team.

