When is Hello Kitty Night for the Chicago Bulls? Here’s what we know
CHICAGO - Hello Kitty fans, get ready – she’s making a stop at United Center next spring.
What we know:
The Chicago Bulls will host Hello Kitty Night on Sunday, April 5, 2026, when the team takes on the Phoenix Suns at 2:30 p.m.
Fans interested in the themed night can purchase tickets through the Bulls’ Hello Kitty Special Ticket Offer.
The package includes a game ticket along with a co-branded Chicago Bulls and Hello Kitty bag and plush keychain.
The offer is available exclusively through the Bulls and must be purchased via bulls.com/specialtickets. Tickets bought through third-party sites will not include the promotional items.
What's next:
Other special ticket offers include Star Wars Night, St. Patrick’s Day, Nurse Appreciation Night, Big Ten Night and multiple heritage celebrations.
More information can be found online.
The Source: This article contains information from the Chicago Bulls PR team.